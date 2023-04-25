California Homeless Encampment Bill Fails To Gain Support

Former Homeless Camp On Mono Way View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones says a bipartisan effort to clear homeless encampments in some areas will not move forward this legislative session.

Senate Bill 31 would have prohibited encampments from being located near schools, daycare centers, parks, and libraries. In addition, it would have required law enforcement to provide 72 hours of notice before an encampment sweep, and to provide those impacted with information about sleeping alternatives, homeless and mental health services, and homeless shelters.

The GOP leader Jones authored the bill along with Democratic Senator Bill Dodd of Napa.

It was modeled after legislation that was passed in the City of Los Angeles to keep encampments away from sensitive areas, and to connect those impacted by homelessness to the services available.

It stalled this week in the Senate Public Safety Committee, on a 1-1 vote, as many members declined to weigh in, and were unable to reach a compromise.

Jones was disappointed, and argues, “Our current approach to homelessness is clearly failing and Californians are tired of it. It’s time for elected officials to prioritize compassion and safety over political gamesmanship. We will not give up the fight to protect our children and compassionately clear encampments.”