Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Sonora

Update at 9:30pm: CAL Fire officials report the structure fire has been knocked down and the vegetation fire has been contained to a quarter acre. Mop-up will continue into the evening, so expect traffic delays to continue in the area. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Original story at 9:15pm: Sonora, CA — Firefighters are battling a blaze on Mono Way in Sonora.

CAL Fire reports that an abandoned home in the 100 block of Mono Way near Truckenmiller Road went up in flames, and the fire spread to about a quarter acre of vegetation. Sonora Police have shutdown Mono Way from Restano Way to the Clark Pest Control building. Traffic leaving downtown towards Mono Way can take Hospital Road as an alternate route. However, traffic heading towards downtown Sonora is being diverted to Sanguinetti Road.

There are twelve engines on the scene and the fire started around 8:30 p.m. There is no word on what sparked the blaze or if any other structures are threatened at this time.

A special thanks to community news partners Connie Cassinetto, Karen Jensen and Paul Robicheaux for sending in photos. Pictures can be e-mailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.