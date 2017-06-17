Sonora Leaders To Vote On Budget

Tim Miller Enlarge

Sonora, CA — On Monday the Sonora City Council will vote on a proposed $11.2-million operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st.

Sonora City Administrator Tim Miller will break down the details during this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. The several upcoming budget years are anticipated to be challenging due to increasing retirement and pension costs.

Miller will also talk about upcoming road projects, including the Greenley Road – Mono Way intersection widening. In addition, he will speak about the state of the local economy and efforts to draft an ordinance regulating marijuana.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.