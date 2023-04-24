Deadline Approaching For Input On Gateway Signs Project

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County, in partnership with Caltrans and the City of Angels Camp, is seeking community input on the final draft concept designs for gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations along State Routes 12, 26, 49, and 4 in the county. The project covers 22 locations in seven communities including Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, San Andreas, and Valley Springs. The project is in the final design phase, and the County is ready to share the final draft concept designs with the community. The designs were developed to reflect community and stakeholder input received during November 2022 and January 2023 through in-person and online forums. Nearly 1,000 community members provided input to help refine and finalize the designs. However, for two communities, Murphys and San Andreas, the County is seeking additional public input where consensus was not reached.

Designs for these communities will be presented on the project website at here, where residents can view the designs and take an online survey to provide their feedback. The survey closes at midnight on April 27, 2023. Final designs will be presented to and approved by the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors. Construction is anticipated to start in late summer or early fall of 2023. The project is funded by the Clean California State Beautification Program for the purpose of improving the aesthetics of public spaces with transformative beautification projects along the state highway system. To learn more about the California Clean California program, visit here. For any questions or concerns, the public can contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.