Supervisor Kirk Hosting Upcoming Town Hall Meeting In Tuolumne

Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk says he will be hosting multiple Town Hall meetings in his district this spring.

The first, designed for residents in Tuolumne and Ponderosa Hills, will be this Wednesday, April 26, from 5-6pm at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall (18375 Fir Avenue in Tuolumne).

Supervisor Kirk notes, “Several county representatives will be on hand to discuss roads, office of emergency services, and community development (building department). However, the main purpose of the town hall is to hear from you.”

Immediately after, at around 6pm, there will be a separate meeting at the same site to discuss the potential formation of a Tuolumne Community Services District, hosted by Tuolumne Parks and Recreation. They are two separate events, but both could be of interest to residents of Tuolumne.

Kirk will also hold future town halls up the Highway 108 corridor, in Twain Harte and Mi Wuk Village, with dates to be announced.