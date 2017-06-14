Quantcast
Update: Air, Ground Resources Dispatched To Reported Vegetation Fire

06/14/2017 2:25 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Update at 2:25 p.m. CAL Fire officials say air resources have been released following identification of a half-acre grass fire in the area of Hershey and Yosemite roads.

Three engines and a hand crew remain on scene, working the incident. The cause has yet to be determined.

Original Post 2:05 p.m. Columbia, CA — If you hear aircraft overhead, air along with ground resources are being dispatched to a report of a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Hershey and Yosemite roads in Tuolumne County near Tuolumne City.

No other details are available at this time. We will provide more details as they come into the news center.

Hershey and Yosemite roads, Tuolumne CA

