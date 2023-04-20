Still Time To Participate in CERT Training

Sonora, CA – Those wanting to take part in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Course can still sign up.

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency (OES) will be hosting the free 3-day course to become a member of the CERT program beginning tomorrow evening. County OES provided these dates and times:

Friday, April 21: 5:30 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, April 22: 7:30 am – 6 pm

Sunday, April 23: 7:30 am – 5 pm

Attendance is required on all three days to complete the training. There is still space available, but it is limited, so those interested need to send an email with your name, address and a contact phone number to oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us before the training begins on Friday evening. For more information on CERT, click here.