Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Mariposa County

Storm Impacts In Mariposa County View Photo

Mariposa, CA — Residents of Mariposa County now have a spot to stop by to learn about state and federal disaster assistance available.

Those who suffered damages from flooding, high winds, snow, or other storm impacts, dating back to February 21st, can meet one-on-one with officials from FEMA and other agencies. Recovery specialists can also provide information on any rental assistance available.

Effective immediately, the Disaster Recover Center is open, effective immediately, from 9am-6pm at the Greeley Hill Community Center at 10332 Fiske Road in Coulterville. It will be open Mondays – Saturdays.

It is similar to a Disaster Recovery Center open at the Tuolumne Resilience Center, click here to view an earlier story.

Residents impacted don’t have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. They can apply to FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. (Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT daily.)