Tuolumne County Opens Disaster Recovery Center

Outside the Tuolumne CRC View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Those in Tuolumne County experiencing storm damages, dating back to February 21st, can now stop by a designated spot to fill out FEMA forms and ask questions.

A Disaster Recovery Center will be open starting today at the Tuolumne Resilience Center on Bay Avenue. It is anticipated to be open, until further notice, Mondays through Saturdays, from 9am-7pm.

Agencies that will be on hand include FEMA, CAL OES, SBA, Red Cross, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Insurance, Department of Social Services, Department of Public Health, Department of Tax and Fee Administration, Contractors State License Board, Department of Motor Vehicles, Employment Development Department, Franchise Tax Board and the Department of Housing and Community Development.