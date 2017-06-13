Idaho Man Dies In Calaveras Motorcycle Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — There was a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 49 just south of the Mokelumne River in Calaveras County.

It happened at 3:15 on Monday afternoon. The CHP reports that 41-year-old Jared Salisbury of Idaho Falls, Idaho was riding on a 2010 Ducati Street Fighter motorcycle with a group of three other motorcyclists.

Salisbury was riding southbound and lost control of the bike while passing a vehicle. He and the motorcycle slid into the northbound traffic lane and hit an oncoming 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 56-year-old John Maberry of Auburn. Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving emergency personnel. The collision is still under investigation, but the CHP notes that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

