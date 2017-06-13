New Size Estimate For Red Fire
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director
Chinese Camp, CA — Due to better mapping, CAL Fire officials now estimate a vegetation fire two miles southwest of Chinese Camp is smaller than what was originally believed.
The Red Fire on Red Hills Road near Six Bit Gulch Road is 38 acres and 85-percent contained. It was started by a lightning strike late Sunday. Crews will remain on scene today extinguishing the fire.
Meanwhile, in Madera County, the large Oakwood Fire is now 1,450 acres and 95-percent.
Red Hills Road near Six Bit Gulch Road
loading map - please wait...
Red Hills Road near Six Bit Gulch Road
37.852729, -120.452986