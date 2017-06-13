New Size Estimate For Red Fire

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Chinese Camp, CA — Due to better mapping, CAL Fire officials now estimate a vegetation fire two miles southwest of Chinese Camp is smaller than what was originally believed.

The Red Fire on Red Hills Road near Six Bit Gulch Road is 38 acres and 85-percent contained. It was started by a lightning strike late Sunday. Crews will remain on scene today extinguishing the fire.

Meanwhile, in Madera County, the large Oakwood Fire is now 1,450 acres and 95-percent.

Red Hills Road near Six Bit Gulch Road loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.