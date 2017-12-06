Seniors ‘Lunch And Learn’ In Murphys

Murphys Senior Center logo Enlarge

Murphys, CA – Seniors can enjoy a free meal and some quality time learning and socializing during a weekly program hosted by Murphys Senior Center.

The activity, made possible through a recent donation from the Calaveras County Foundation (CCF), is part of an overall spring grant of nearly $35,000 recently made to help benefit the county’s aging senior population.

The Murphys Senior Center (MSC), devoted to providing free classes, education and social events, involves about 350 participants each month. The “Lunch and Learn” experience, held every Tuesday, is meant to engage seniors on important topics in a lively setting. Attendees are required to RSVP on Mondays a day in advance.

Other services receiving monies from the targeted senior grant are Common Ground Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels; Copperopolis Food Pantry; Good Samaritan Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry in Valley Springs; the Sierra Hope food distribution program in Angels Camp; also Tri-Dam Lions Club in Valley Springs, which is repairing floors at Burson Hall, a local seniors’ gathering place.

Located in downtown Murphys (65 Mitchler Ave.), Murphys Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more details on its programs, call 209 728-1672 or click here. To learn more about CCF, click here.

