Large Fire Burning In Madera County

Madera County, CA — Resources from the greater region have been helping to contain an 1,800 acre fire burning along Oakwood Road in Madera County.

It ignited on Saturday afternoon, and as of this morning, it is 1,800 acres, and 60-percent contained. A stretch of Highway 41, northeast of the community of Madera, is closed. At one point yesterday, the fire jumped over Highway 41. Cooperating agencies include CAL Fire, the US Forest Service, CHP, Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Madera County Fire.

What ignited the fire, during the one o’clock hour yesterday, remains under investigation.

