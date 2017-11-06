Quantcast
Fire Alert help information
Mostly Cloudy
63.1 ° F
Full Weather

Large Fire Burning In Madera County

CAL Fire Logo
CAL Fire Logo Photo Icon Enlarge
06/11/2017 8:51 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Madera County, CA — Resources from the greater region have been helping to contain an 1,800 acre fire burning along Oakwood Road in Madera County.

It ignited on Saturday afternoon, and as of this morning, it is 1,800 acres, and 60-percent contained. A stretch of Highway 41, northeast of the community of Madera, is closed. At one point yesterday, the fire jumped over Highway 41. Cooperating agencies include CAL Fire, the US Forest Service, CHP, Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Madera County Fire.

What ignited the fire, during the one o’clock hour yesterday, remains under investigation.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Oakwood Road, Madera County

loading map - please wait...

Oakwood Road, Madera County 37.074628, -119.833846 Oakwood Road, Madera, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.