Caltrans Plans Beginning Sunday, June 11

Sonora, CA – Before the weekend is out Caltrans will be setting up work zones on Mother Lode highways.

Overnight guardrail improvements will kick back in Sunday along Highway 108 between Highway 49 and Old Wards Ferry Road. Related activities may generate ten-minute traffic waits through Friday morning with work hours slated from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

At the Highway 120 James E Roberts Bridge by Lake Don Pedro the customary ten-minute 24/7 delays continue but no overnight closures are planned this week. Daily utility work on Highway 120 between Chinese Camp Railroad Crossing and Perricone Road should create minimal impacts from 6:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Same deal for landscape and irrigation work that will be done under a moving closure between Montezuma Road and Moccasin Creek Bridge from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday look for shoulder work between Highway 49 and Chinese Camp from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Come Friday on Highway 49, a utility crew may snarl traffic for ten minutes at a time between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. between Mormon Creek Road and north of Rawhide Road.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Overnight traffic signal installation work on Highway 26 in Valley Springs between Gee Lane and County View Drive begins Sunday. Expect momentary travel stops through Friday morning as cone zones set up from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Too, shoulder work every weekday on Highway 26 may stall traffic for ten minutes at a time on the stretch between the San Joaquin/Calaveras county line and Highway 12. Work hours are 5:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. under a moving closure.

Delays every weekday along Highway 4 return as project work continues between Upper Moran Road and Calaveras Big Trees State Park entrance, bringing ten-minute delays from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Similar impacts are possible in Arnold on Highway 4 between Willow Street and Moran Road during weekday utility work from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

