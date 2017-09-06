CAL Fire Will End Outdoor Burning Effective Monday

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — This is the final weekend for burning outdoor debris piles in the Tuolumne-Calaveras region (still restricted to evening hours, on permissive burn nights, with a valid burn permit).

Effective Monday, CAL Fire will suspend burning until the fall season. CAL Fire spokesperson, Lindy Shoff, says, “After a wet winter, warming temperatures are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop. The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.”

Through this weekend, CAL Fire will allow burning during the hours of 7pm-8am, with a valid burn permit, if it is deemed a permissive burn night by air quality officials. For more information, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen.

