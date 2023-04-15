Taking Stock Of Storm Damage In Mariposa County

Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock with Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese surveying storm damage in the county View Photos

Mariposa County, CA — Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock is the second legislator to get a look at some of the damage left behind by the recent storms in Mariposa County.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese coordinated the tour, which included Public Works Roads and Bridges Manager Joe Williams and Board of Supervisor Wayne Forsythe. Some of the damage included flooded bridges, roads, and homes. The sheriff noted that partnerships with state and federal representatives are vital in order to ensure Mariposa has a voice in the legislature.

“I have and I will continue to reach out to anyone on the state and federal level who has the ability bring help our communities and change bills, laws, and policies for a better Mariposa. I will continue to foster those relationships daily as our county continues to repair and recover,” added Sheriff Briese.

Earlier this week, Mother Lode State Democratic Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil also got a guided tour from Sheriff Briese, as detailed here.