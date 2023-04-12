Mother Lode State Senator Surveys Mariposa County Storm Damage

Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese with Mother Lode State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil surveying storm damage in the county View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – Earlier this week, Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil got a guided tour from Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese of some of the storm-ravaged areas of the county.

Alvarado-Gil visited several hard-hit areas, including washed-out bridges, mud-covered roads, and flood-damaged homes, with Sheriff Briese, as can be viewed in the image box photos. He expressed the “importance of state and federal agencies realizing the need to change the current requirements and thresholds for damages to rural areas, as well as the need for faster reimbursements for said damages.”

Also discussed, according to the sheriff, was how well all the agencies have been working together, local, state, and federal, with the same mission in mind: to help the county and the communities within it. He added that is “the way the government was intended to work.”