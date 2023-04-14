Focusing On Economic Development

Sonora, CA — Over the past five months, Robbie Bergstrom has been leading Tuolumne County’s Economic Development efforts.

He will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. The new position is a Senior Administrative Analyst in the CAO’s Office.

Bergstrom was most recently the Tuolumne County Assistant Clerk. He will talk about what attracted him to the economic development position, his goals and priorities, early focus, challenges facing businesses, and initial strategies. He will also highlight some local projects of note.

The county has gone through various transitions in recent years when it comes to promoting economic development.

For over a decade, Tuolumne County and the City of Sonora partnered on an Economic Development Authority, led by Larry Cope. It came under fire from the Tuolumne County Grand Jury, and the city and county decided to end it in early 2019. In July of that year, Cole Przybyla was hired to become the county government’s newly created Economic Development Director. Last year Przybyla left for an opportunity with the state government, and the new position (which Bergstrom now holds), was moved under the CAO’s office.