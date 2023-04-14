Clear
64.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Officials Respond To Stabbing In Phoenix Lake Area

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Phoenix Lake Road was briefly closed during the eight o’clock hour this morning, just below the Phoenix Lake Estates, because law enforcement officials were investigating a stabbing.

It happened at a residence near Bear Cub Drive. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, reports that the stabbing victim was flown out of the area to treat injuries. No information has been released about a potential suspect. An investigation is ongoing in the area.

All of the earlier road closures have been lifted and vehicles are again allowed to travel freely.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 