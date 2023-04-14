Officials Respond To Stabbing In Phoenix Lake Area

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Phoenix Lake Road was briefly closed during the eight o’clock hour this morning, just below the Phoenix Lake Estates, because law enforcement officials were investigating a stabbing.

It happened at a residence near Bear Cub Drive. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, reports that the stabbing victim was flown out of the area to treat injuries. No information has been released about a potential suspect. An investigation is ongoing in the area.

All of the earlier road closures have been lifted and vehicles are again allowed to travel freely.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.