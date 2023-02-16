Details Released About Arrest Following Phoenix Lake Road Standoff

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — A 47-year-old man was arrested after holding a woman hostage in a home on Phoenix Lake Road.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies first responded to the house, near Bear Cub Drive, at around 2pm on Wednesday after receiving a pair of 911 hang-ups. During the second call, yelling was heard prior to the phone disconnecting.

Arriving deputies found a woman who said she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, 47-year-old Michael Snell. She had earlier recently been the victim of a domestic violence incident involving Snell and had a court order protecting against him threatening, stalking, or assaulting her.

She also told deputies that a second victim, a woman, was being held hostage in the home. Officials tried to talk to Snell, but he did not respond. The woman inside was locked in the bathroom. Deputies were able to make contact with her via cell phone, and she confirmed that she was being held against her will.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Investigator Ashley Boujikian, says, “Snell made several concerning statements to deputies including he was in possession of a gun and flammable liquid, references to the second female victim as his bargaining chip, and statements he would harm the second victim. Statements made by other involved parties indicated Snell possessed a knife and was making statements he would not go back to jail.”

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, and the Crisis Negotiations Team, responded, and for the next several hours negotiated with Snell toward a peaceful resolution.

Investigator Boujikian adds, “As the negotiations continued, deputies learned Snell made a barricade in the hallway by tying doors together. Just after 8pm the female victim exited the residence where deputies offered her medical aid which she declined. Snell returned to the bathroom of the residence. SWAT personnel entered the residence and took Snell into custody in the bathroom. Snell was provided with medical aid for minor self-inflicted injury.”

Inside the home, officials located a shotgun, several hundred rounds of ammunition, a knife, and other items. He was booked into county jail on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms, false imprisonment, false imprisonment of another to avoid arrest, and violation of a protective order.