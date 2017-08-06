MTMC Grant Deadline Approaches

Mark Twain Medical Center Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Over the course of this month, Mark Twain Medical Center is accepting applications for the 2017 Community Grants Program.

In January, through its partnership with Dignity Health, the hospital plans to award over $32,000 in grant money to fund programs targeting unmet health needs in the community. Interested programs must submit a letter of intent by June 30 to be considered. Applicants must be a 501©(3) non-profit, or have a fiscal agent that is so, to be capable of administering the funds. A goal is to promote collaboration in meeting community health needs, so projects to be funded must involve collaboration with three other local organizations, and be linked to Mark Twain Medical Center.

For more information, you can go to marktwainmedicalcenter.org and click on the “community benefits” tab. Letters of intent are due to Marketing and Business Development Manager Nicki Stevens by the end of the month.

Earlier this year, a combined $31,000 in grant money through the program was awarded to the Murphys Senior Center, Common Ground Senior Services, Calaveras County Behavioral Health, Area 12 Agency on Aging and the Calaveras County Senior Center.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.