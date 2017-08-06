Rim Fire Resiliency Project Meetings

Rim Fire Burn Area - Cherry Oil Road near Camp Mather Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Next week is a chance to learn about how some of the $70-million from HUD’s National Disaster Resiliency Competition funding will be spent in Tuolumne County, post Rim Fire.

The US Forest Service and the state of California’s Sierra Nevada Conservancy will host two public meetings related to a $27-million forest and watershed health program. The funding will be used towards reforestation, biomass removal, noxious weed eradication, fuel break construction and range improvements in areas impacted by the 2013 Rim Fire.

The meeting is a chance to learn more about the program, and also give input in identifying priority areas within the footprint. Additional NDRC grant money will also go towards funding a Community Resilience Center and a Biomass Utilization Facility, but the two upcoming meetings will focus solely on forest and watershed health activities.

The first meeting will be Tuesday, June 13, from 3-5pm, in the Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 19777 Greenley Road. The second will be Wednesday, June 14, from 3-5pm, at the Groveland Community Hall at 18720 Highway 120 in Groveland.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.