Senator Feinstein Provides Update On Health Challenges

Washington, DC — California Senator Diane Feinstein has been absent from Capitol Hill since announcing that she was hospitalized with shingles in early March.

Feinstein, 89, has already announced that she will not be seeking re-election next year. Her month-and-a-half absence has created challenges for Democrats trying to approve Judicial appointments, as she is a member of the Judiciary Committee, and judges will not get approved if there is a 10-10 tie. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna put out a statement yesterday calling for Feinstein to resign from office, arguing, “While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties.”

Senator Feinstein put out a statement last night, through her office, in response to growing concerns about her health. It states, “When I was first diagnosed with shingles, I expected to return by the end of the March work period. Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis.”

She continues, “I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel. In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco. I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.”

Senator Feinstein has given no indication that she plans to retire prior to her term expiring. If she did choose to do so, Governor Gavin Newsom would be tasked with picking a replacement to serve as California Senator through the end of next year.