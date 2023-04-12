Public Opinions Wanted On Forest Hazard Tree Removal Project

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest wants the public’s feedback regarding its Hazard Tree Mitigation Project.

A 30-day public comment period is underway. The primary purpose is to provide for the safe use of forest roads, high-use motorized trails, and facilities like trailheads, administrative sites, and dispersed and developed recreation areas. Forest officials say that the danger in not removing these trees is that they could fall and block roads, motorized trails, and facilities. Even worse, they could result in injury or death if, for example, one of these trees falls on a tent with a family sleeping inside or across a road and is then struck by a vehicle.

For the first time, the forest is using a new tool to speed up the process called Determination of NEPA Adequacy, or DNA. It is a determination that an action is adequately analyzed in an existing NEPA document and conforms to the approved land use plan. There are two documents that can be found by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

“This proposal marks a big step forward in our ability to manage and reduce hazard trees in areas of the forest vital to the health of our roads, trails, and recreation areas,” said Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor, Jason Kuiken. “Providing a safe environment for both public and administrative use of affected roads, high-use motorized trails, recreation areas, and facilities is a priority for the Forest Service.”

Comments can be submitted up until midnight on Friday, May 5th. To submit a comment, click here. Mail written comments to Stanislaus National Forest, Attn: STF Hazard Tree, 19777 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370. Requests for additional information can be directed to Katie Wilkinson, Forest Environmental Coordinator, at kathryn.wilkinson@usda.gov.