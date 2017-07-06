Ambulances Respond To Crashes In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA — There are a couple of major traffic accidents this morning.
The CHP reports that an ambulance is responding to a crash on Wards Ferry Road near Algerine Wards Ferry Road. Limited information is available. The accident is not blocking the roadway, but you should be prepared for activity in the area.
There is also a single vehicle rollover crash on Mono Way near the Standard Road intersection. An ambulance has been requested. An SUV rolled over multiple times and is approximately 75 ft. off the roadway.