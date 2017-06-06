Man Reportedly Fell From Mist Trail In Yosemite

Yosemite's Mist Trail from the top of Vernal Fall Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park officials are seeking information about a reported incident that occurred Monday afternoon.

Park officials say at 12:30pm an “unknown white male hiker” reportedly fell from the Mist Trail and into the Merced River. The park reports that the hiker may have been in his twenties with a blue shirt and red or tan shorts. He is described as being 6’2” with a shaved or bald head and carrying a hiking pole.

If you witnessed this incident on the Mist Trail, or have any information about the individual, you are asked to call Yosemite National Park dispatch at 209-379-1992.

Written by BJ Hansen.