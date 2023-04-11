Clear
Calaveras Supervisors To Recognize Students And Discuss Projects

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Board Of Supervisors

Calaveras County Board Of Supervisors

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will recognize some local students for both their educational and athletic accomplishments.

At today’s 9am meeting, the board will first recognize Bret Harte High School’s 2023 Valedictorian Esmeralda Rubi Rodriguez and the school’s Salutatorian Dakota Alexander Stephens.

Immediately after, the county leaders will vote on a proclamation congratulating the Bret Harte girls basketball team for winning the Division V Girls Basketball tournament, the first in the school’s history.

There will also be a vote on declaring April as Alcohol Awareness Month in the county.

Later in the meeting, the board will vote on approving a $58,000 contract to conduct a feasibility study for improvements to the District Attorney’s Office and a $247,000 contract for development of conceptual plans for a new Animal Shelter.

 

The 9am regular session meeting will be held at the Government Center in San Andreas.

