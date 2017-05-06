Update: Barn Fire On Cavalieri Road

Update at 8:25am: Fire crews continue mopping up a barn fire that ignited shortly before 6am in the 15200 block of Cavalieri Road. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that an elderly couple was evacuated from a nearby home, and no injuries were reported. The barn fire has been contained and it did not spread to any nearby structures. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Original story posted at 6am: Sonora, CA — Fire crews are on the scene of a reported barn fire this morning in the area of Cavalieri Road and Hutchison Road.

There is a nearby home that is being evacuated as a precautionary measure. Smoke is visible from portions of Mono Way and Highway 108. Be prepared for activity in that area. The CHP is responding to help direct traffic on Cavalieri Road. Firefighters are quickly containing the blaze and it has not been spreading to any nearby vegetation.

