Cloudy
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Boulder Crash Impacts Traffic On Mono Way

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Crash Impacts Traffic On Mono Way

Crash Impacts Traffic On Mono Way

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that there is a crash that is notably impacting westbound traffic on Mono Way at the Greenley Road intersection.

A big rig truck somehow collided with a nearby boulder in the landscaping and dragged it into the intersection, completely blocking the westbound lane. Emergency responders are on scene. You will want to avoid the area if possible because traffic is getting backed up at the intersection. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

  • Crash Impacts Traffic On Mono Way
  • Crash Impacts Traffic On Mono Way
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert