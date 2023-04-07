Boulder Crash Impacts Traffic On Mono Way

Crash Impacts Traffic On Mono Way View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that there is a crash that is notably impacting westbound traffic on Mono Way at the Greenley Road intersection.

A big rig truck somehow collided with a nearby boulder in the landscaping and dragged it into the intersection, completely blocking the westbound lane. Emergency responders are on scene. You will want to avoid the area if possible because traffic is getting backed up at the intersection. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.