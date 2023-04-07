Mother Lode Views To Focus On Suicide Prevention

Kristina Herrera, Paul Marum and Bob White View Photo

Sonora, CA — A new report put together by the Tuolumne County Public Health Department dives into local suicide data, and there are some concerning statistics.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Kristina Herrera and Paul Marum from the Public Health Department, and Bob White from the Yes Partnership.

Suicide is a difficult, but very important, topic to discuss.

They will detail the report and explain how it will be used. They will also give advice on what to do if you, or someone you know, are having thoughts of suicide.

In addition, they will highlight local suicide prevention services, the nationwide 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, and preview some upcoming community events related to mental health awareness.