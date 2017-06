Yosemite, CA — Continued work will require a temporary closure of Big Oak Flat Road in Yosemite National Park next week.

Specifically, the road will be closed from Crane Flat to Foresta, this coming Sunday at 11pm until Monday at 5am. Paving will then continue throughout the daytime hours on Monday and Tuesday, and single lane closures will result in delays of up to 15 minutes.

Park officials note that the work is necessary to finalize recent repairs from storm damage that occurred in February.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the┬áNews Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic