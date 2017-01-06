An Expo For Seniors

2013 Senior Expo Enlarge

An all-day Expo for adults aged 50 and over will be held next Wednesday June 7th at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Friends and Neighbors Expo Chairperson Christine Ravely was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This is the Expo that used to be known as the “Senior Expo” but they’ve put the old name behind. This year’s Expo emphasizes providing community resources for those aged fifty and beyond.

The Expo, now in it’s eighth year, is sponsored by the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging with key support from Sierra Senior Providers.

According to Ravely, this Expo promises to be informative for the senior community and beyond.

The Expo will provide information on fitness and health, volunteer opportunities, travel, housing, medicare, computers (electronics), financial planning, elder care, fraud prevention and a wide variety of community resources.

The Expo will take place in the John Muir building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

“The hours run from 10 AM to 3 PM,” said Ravely. “Food will also be available for a reasonable price.”

Several booths will feature small giveaway items and raffle items.

Free transportation will be provided by calling Tuolumne County Transit at 209-532-0404.

Questions can be directed to the Tuolumne County Senior Center at (209) 533-2622 or Ravely at 209-352-7988 (cell ) 209-586-5102 (home).

