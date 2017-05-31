Legislation Calls For Later School Start Time

Sacramento, CA — The California Senate approved a bill that would mandate high schools and middle schools start classes no earlier than 8:30am.

Senate Bill 328 now moves to the Assembly for consideration. Proponents argued on the Senate floor yesterday that a later school start time should lead to increased attendance, higher test scores due to more sleep and fewer vehicle accidents. If approved by the Assembly, and signed by the Governor, the legislation would take effect in 2020. It does include a provision for financially strapped districts to request a 2-4 year extension if they can prove it would place economic strain on the schools.

It was noted that a majority of schools around the state currently start classes at 8am.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.