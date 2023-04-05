Emergency Road Closure In San Andreas

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA –Calaveras County Public Works has closed a section of Mountain Ranch Road for emergency tree work and power line repairs.

The area impacted is 5372 Mountain Ranch Road, between Michel and Lucky Jim Mine roads and east of Highway 49. It was closed to through traffic at 10 a.m. to begin the work.

Travelers will be detoured onto Michel Road to avoid the impacted area. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by 5:30 p.m. Questions regarding the closure can be directed to Mario’s Tree Services Inc. at (951) 565-7002.