Clear
58.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Emergency Road Closure In San Andreas

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Public Works logo

Calaveras County Public Works logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA –Calaveras County Public Works has closed a section of Mountain Ranch Road for emergency tree work and power line repairs.

The area impacted is 5372 Mountain Ranch Road, between Michel and Lucky Jim Mine roads and east of Highway 49. It was closed to through traffic at 10 a.m. to begin the work.

Travelers will be detoured onto Michel Road to avoid the impacted area. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by 5:30 p.m. Questions regarding the closure can be directed to Mario’s Tree Services Inc. at (951) 565-7002.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 