New Member Appointed To TC Homelessness Committee

Sonora, CA — The board of supervisors voted to appoint a new member to the Tuolumne County Homelessness Committee.

The group advises the board on policies and needed services to help those impacted by homelessness.

Each supervisorial district has its own representative, and the District Three member, Larry Barsetti, a retired Bay Area Police Officer, recently concluded a two-year term and was not interested in serving any longer.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk said multiple strong candidates applied and made a motion to appoint his top pick, Dawn Lein, in Barsetti’s place. Kirk stated that she is a nurse, so she understands mental health issues, is actively involved in the community, has a young family, and has done mission work in Africa.

The other four supervisors respected Kirk’s decision related to his district, and she was approved, unanimously, 5-0.

Lein joins Colette Such representing District One, Shelly Muniz in District Two, Dana Butow in District Four, and Jeanette Lambert in District Five. Other voting members of the commission, representing different groups, include Joe Bors of ATCAA, Andy Merrill of the Sonora City Council, David Goldemberg of the board of supervisors, LeeAnn Hatton of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Darla Merlin of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, Tom Crosby of the Tuolumne County Business Council, Kris Albrecht of Tuolumne County Veterans Services, Jennifer Salazar who represents the affected population, and Sheriff Bill Pooley.