T.U.D. Schedules Further Discussion On Sierra Pines Proposal

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District has called for a special meeting tomorrow to further discuss the possibility of constructing a reservoir on the Sierra Pines property in Twain Harte.

It could potentially house up to 350 to 800 acre ft. of water. A feasibility study conducted by an outside firm indicated that the construction alone would likely cost in the ballpark of $13.9-million. The report noted that a new reservoir at the site is “feasible” but also “expensive” and perhaps “inefficient” given the limited storage produced. The T.U.D. board held a study session last week on the topic, and decided to schedule time for more discussion on Thursday. The board of directors also directed staff to focus some planning efforts on the establishment of a conveyance system between Lyons Reservoir and the district’s water systems in Twain Harte.

The special open to the public meeting regarding the Sierra Pines proposal will start at 8:30am in the board meeting room on Nugget Blvd in Sonora.

The TUD Meetings will be available in our Multimedia Section when the TUD board is in session. Meetings are usually on the second Tuesday at 2pm and the fourth Tuesday at 5:30pm of each month. To view now click here. The live streaming video is provided courtesy of TUD and is proudly presented by Grace Moving & Storage.