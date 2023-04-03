California Ends Mask Mandate In Healthcare Settings

Sonora, CA — Effective today, the state of California is no longer requiring people to wear a face mask when going to the doctor’s office, or other healthcare settings.

In addition, the state is dropping the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for healthcare workers. The changes are being implemented a little over a month after Governor Gavin Newsom declared an end to the three-year COVID-19 State of Emergency. California has seen a decline in COVID cases and there is widespread availability of vaccines and boosters.

The California Department of Public Health stresses that it still recommends mask-wearing in healthcare settings, especially those who are in high-risk categories, but there is no longer a statewide mandate.