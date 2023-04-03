Mostly Clear
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California Ends Mask Mandate In Healthcare Settings

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
N-95 mask

N-95 mask

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Effective today, the state of California is no longer requiring people to wear a face mask when going to the doctor’s office, or other healthcare settings.

In addition, the state is dropping the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for healthcare workers. The changes are being implemented a little over a month after Governor Gavin Newsom declared an end to the three-year COVID-19 State of Emergency. California has seen a decline in COVID cases and there is widespread availability of vaccines and boosters.

The California Department of Public Health stresses that it still recommends mask-wearing in healthcare settings, especially those who are in high-risk categories, but there is no longer a statewide mandate.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 