First Meeting Of April For Sonora City Council

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will meet this evening.

The city leaders will hear an update on the city’s audited financial report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30. In addition, there will be informational reports from Tuolumne County District One Supervisor David Goldemberg, the swearing-in of Police Sergeant Eric Nygard, and an introduction of new Public Works Assistant Michael Rainbolt.

The meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall. It is open to the public.