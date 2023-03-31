Two Events In Valley Springs Will Impact Traffic

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA– The Party Pardee Bicycle Tour is set to take place in Valley Springs on Saturday, April 1, from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM. This event is expected to cause road closures on several routes in Calaveras County, including State Route 12 & 26, Baldwin Street, Burson Road, Camanche Parkway South, Campo Seco Road, Daphne Street, Hartvickson Lane, Hogan Dam Road, Olive Orchard Road, Ospital Road, Paloma Road, Pardee Dam Road, Silver Rapids Road, Southworth Road, and Stoney Creek Road. Participants and residents are urged to follow all traffic control signs and instructions from onsite personnel.

The Foothills Little League is also hosting the opening day parade in Valley Springs on the same day, from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM. The parade is set to affect Daphne Street, Pine Street, and Sequoia Street. Drivers are advised to follow detour signs and to be aware of traffic control measures. For more information on this event, contact the Foothills Little League at 209-639-2450. For more details on the Party Pardee Bicycle Tour, contact the Sacramento Bike Hikers at 916-217-0556.