Mostly Clear
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Traffic Stop Ends In Passenger’s Arrest

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Mark Hyder

Mark Hyder

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA – A driver was pulled over for expired registration, but they did not get arrested—the passenger did.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy recently made the stop in the area of Wards Ferry and Tuolumne roads. A records check showed no issues for the driver, but the passenger, 30-year-old Mark Hyder, revealed he was on parole for a prior felony conviction, allowing for a search of the individuals and the vehicle.

A pistol magazine loaded with five rounds of ammunition was located inside the vehicle. Further questioning and investigation determined that Hyder is prohibited from possessing ammunition. He was arrested on charges of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and felony violation of parole.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 