A Suspect Considered Armed And Dangerous Is Now Behind Bars

Sonora, CA — A man that forced the closure of a local school after he fled during a traffic stop has been apprehended in a nearby county.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials confirm that Kevin Sovereen was taken into custody in Stanislaus County Tuesday, but spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson says they do not have any details surrounding his arrest as of yet. As reported here, on February 9 a chase began when Sovereen refused to pull over when a deputy initiated a traffic stop in the Jamestown area. During the pursuit, Sovereen stopped the vehicle and took off on foot. When deputies reached the abandoned vehicle an empty gun holster was found on the floorboard, sparking a manhunt along Rawhide Road and the lockdown of Sierra Waldorf School. He escaped and has been sought ever since with sheriff’s officials putting out a second “Be-on-the-Lookout” at the end of February.

Sovereen was well known to sheriff’s deputies due to several earlier run ins that included evading arrest and drug-related offenses as reported here.

