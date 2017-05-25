2nd Annual Memorial Day Celebration Of Our Heroes

USA Flag Enlarge

Christian Heights Church is hosting Tuolumne County’s largest family Memorial Day Celebration this Monday, Memorial Day.

Daryl Sarina, Christian Heights Business Administrator and Special Events Coordinator, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The 2nd annual “Memorial Day; A Celebration Of Our Heroes” is a chance to celebrate the Holiday as well as recognize and thank our local heroes.

The free activities for the entire family will take place on Monday May 29th from 10 AM until 4 PM at the facilities large athletic field.

Children’s activities include carnival rides, bounce houses and a giant water slide. There are shower facilities for changing.

A snack bar offering affordable food such as hot dogs, chips, soda and water, will be open throughout the day.

In addition, there will be a large tent where adults can gather in the shade, sit and enjoy food and listen to live music with Bob Kilpatrick, a singer and guitarist.

At noon on Monday, there will be a gathering under the tent, where several members of the community will be honored. Plaques will be presented to Cal Fire, the Sonora Police Department, the C.H.P., Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department and many local veterans.

This free family special event is open to the the entire public.

Christian Heights is located at 13711 Joshua Way in Sonora, CA. If you come up from the Junction Shopping Center on Tuolumne Road, simply follow the signs.

You can also call 532-7305 for more information.

Written by Mark Truppner.