Flood Watch Continues For Mariposa County

Roadway flooding in Mariposa County (Archive Photo

The Winter Storm Warning issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada will expire at 8 PM this evening. Additionally, the Winter Storm Warning issued for Yosemite National Park for elevations above 4,000 feet, will expire at 11 PM tonight.

Additional snow accumulations will range from one inch to one foot above the 4,000 foot elevation.

Winds may continue to gust as high as sixty mph on exposed ridgetops and along the crest. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

Travel could continue to remain very difficult, if not impossible.

If you must travel in the upper elevations, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flood Watch for Mariposa County below 4,000 feet, through late tonight.

Thunderstorms will be a possibility this afternoon.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.