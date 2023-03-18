Evacuation Warning For Some Calaveras Residents Due To A Potential Slide

Calaveras County Evacuation Zone map View Photo

West Point, CA – An evacuation warning has been issued for about 34 homes in the West Point area due to a potential debris slide.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials report that they are located in the Middle Fork of the Mokelumne River area. They added that residents in the area of Barney Way near Railroad Flat Road and off Highway 26 should be prepared for a possible evacuation order. Although sheriff’s officials stressed that it is only a warning at this time, this means that residents should be prepared to leave their homes if an evacuation is ordered in the future.

Click here for a map showing the different zones impacted by the warning, which are currently zones E006A, E0031A, and E0033A.

Sheriff’s officials also cautioned, “If you feel you are unsafe you are encouraged to evacuate. Be sure to remember the Five Ps of Evacuation: People, Prescriptions, Papers, Personal Needs, and Priceless Items.”