Cloudy
61 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Evacuation Warning For Some Calaveras Residents Due To A Potential Slide

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Evacuation Zone map

Calaveras County Evacuation Zone map

Photo Icon View Photo

West Point, CA – An evacuation warning has been issued for about 34 homes in the West Point area due to a potential debris slide.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials report that they are located in the Middle Fork of the Mokelumne River area. They added that residents in the area of Barney Way near Railroad Flat Road and off Highway 26 should be prepared for a possible evacuation order. Although sheriff’s officials stressed that it is only a warning at this time, this means that residents should be prepared to leave their homes if an evacuation is ordered in the future.

Click here for a map showing the different zones impacted by the warning, which are currently zones E006A, E0031A, and E0033A.

Sheriff’s officials also cautioned, “If you feel you are unsafe you are encouraged to evacuate. Be sure to remember the Five Ps of Evacuation: People, Prescriptions, Papers, Personal Needs, and Priceless Items.”

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 