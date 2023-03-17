Mostly Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Supervisor Brandon To Report Back About Washington, DC Trip

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon

Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are several federal decisions in Washington, DC that will have an impact on the Mother Lode region.

Tuolumne County District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon was recently sent to Washington, DC on behalf of county government to take part in National Association of Counties meetings focused on things like broadband expansion and forestry initiatives. There are some new developments related to both of those topics.

On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views, Supervisor Brandon will report back on what was learned, and potential opportunities on the horizon.

Toward the end of the show, he will also talk about what was arguably the most contentious county debate in recent memory (based on community feedback), the nixed proposal to purchase the Columbia Inn for homelessness efforts. The property is located in his District Five, and he was one of the no votes. He will weigh in on where he anticipates the county homelessness discussion to go, moving forward.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 