Caltrans Crews Continued Storm Repair Work On HWY 120

Sonora, CA – Caltrans provides updates as crews’ continue to work on Highway 120, which is about 10 miles southwest of Yosemite National Park in Tuolumne County.

On Saturday, the highway was closed between Hardin Flat Road and the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County after the heavy rains washed out part of the roadway. Caltrans reports, “Crews spent the better part of last weekend fixing a hole in the roadway.

While the highway reopened on Tuesday morning, as reported here, Caltrans added that crews continue to “shore up the area where the combination of rain on top of snow may lead to further slides.” Motorists may also face short delays. Caltrans noted, “Vehicles may be stopped momentarily so trucks can dump further material alongside the roadway and excavators can move it into place. Caution is still advised in the area.”

Caltrans also provided this list of the remaining storm-related work on Mariposa County highways: