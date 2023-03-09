Tuolumne County Added To Governor’s Latest Emergency Declaration

Recent storms dump significant snow at Pinecrest Lake View Photo

Sonora, CA — Additional state resources will be available to Tuolumne County in its efforts to respond to both recent and upcoming storm impacts.

In response to recent damages due to snow, 13 counties were placed under a state of emergency last week, including locally, Amador and Mariposa. With more wet weather anticipated over the coming days, Governor Newsom added 23 additional counties to the list, including Tuolumne.

Of note, Calaveras is not on the list.

Governor Newsom says, “The state is working around the clock with local partners to deploy life-saving equipment and first responders to communities across California. With more dangerous storms on the horizon, we’ll continue to mobilize every available resource to protect Californians.”

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services notes that agencies like Caltrans, the CHP, CAL Fire, the California National Guard, and others, will be putting in many extra hours over the coming days to respond to any storm-related impacts.

To read the latest advisories from the National Weather Service, click here.