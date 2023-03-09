Evacuation Warnings Issued In Mariposa County

MCSO Evacuation Warning View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — As stormy weather is forecast to blow through the Mother Lode, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese is sounding the alarm.

His office has issued an Evacuation Warning, meaning be prepared to evacuate if necessary, for the following areas or communities: Greeley Hill, El Portal, Bear Creek Cabins, Oak Fire burn scar, Creekside Apartments, Hornitos, and La Grange. Click here for a map of the impacted areas.

Sheriff Briese issued this warning:

“The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office feels the threat level is elevated enough that an evacuation warning is necessary due to the predicted incoming weather event. There is a potential threat to life and/or property. Rescue or lifesaving assistance may take longer than normal, and you may need to shelter in place for an extended duration. Residents are encouraged to plan and prepare to act immediately should an Evacuation Order be issued. Don’t wait for an evacuation order to leave if you feel threatened. Individuals who require additional time to evacuate and are in need of transportation assistance and/or those with pets and livestock should begin to make plans now. Travel on roadways in these areas could be extremely dangerous; please limit your travel to essential travel only. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways.”