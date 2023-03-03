Highway 4 Back Open In Calaveras County

Car buried in snow In Arnold View Photo

Dorrington, CA — Caltrans was forced to close Highway 4 at multiple locations over recent days due to snow, downed trees, and fallen power lines.

The final remaining closure was at the Meko Drive intersection in the Dorrington area. Caltrans reports that it reopened this morning but stresses that there are still chain restrictions heading up and into Alpine County. You must carry chains at all times and be prepared to install them when directed.

The opening of Highway 4 allows travelers to again go to and from the Bear Valley area.

For updated information on chain controls along the regional highways, click here.

To read a story about a close call for a CHP officer during an earlier closure on Highway 4 near Brice Station Road, click here.