Weekend Winter Storm Warning For The Mother Lode

Snow pile high at the Meadowmont Shopping Center in the Arnold area of Calaveras County View Photo

The Freeze Warning currently in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley will expire at 9 AM this morning.

Overnight sub-freezing temperatures dropped down to as low as thirty degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps during Freeze Warnings to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park and Mariposa County above 3,000 feet, from 10 AM Saturday until 4 AM Monday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 10 AM Saturday through 10 AM Monday.

The snow levels will mostly range between 1,500 to 2,500 feet, briefly lower on Sunday and Monday mornings.

The heaviest snowfall is expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

A dusting of snow is possible down to around 1,000 feet on Sunday night.

The total snow accumulations will range from four to eighteen inches above the 2,000 foot elevation. Above 3,000 feet, the total snow accumulations will range from one to five feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds are forecast to gust as high as fifty-five mph to seventy mph. Winds will be highest over the exposed ridgetops and the crest of the Sierra Nevada. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Cold wind chills, as low as twenty-five below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible with the potential for prolonged road closures. Blowing snow will cause white-out conditions at times. Downed trees and tree limbs with power outages are possible due to heavy snow and gusty winds.

Travel impacts, along with additional snow accumulations, are also possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.